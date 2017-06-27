Sunscreen won't require a doctor's note at Louisiana schools

When the new school year begins, Louisiana's public school students won't need permission from a doctor or their school to use sunscreen on campus.
Gov. John Bel Edwards' office announced Monday the governor has signed into law a bill excluding sunblock from being categorized as a medicine at public schools.
The legislation by Ville Platte Rep. Bernard LeBas spells out that a student "may possess and self-apply sunscreen" at school, on a school bus or at a school function. If a student can't apply the sunblock, a school employee can do it — if a parent has given written consent.
The National Conference of State Legislatures says at least seven other states have adopted similar legislation in recent years. Louisiana's law takes effect Aug. 1.
