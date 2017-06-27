More Politics News

June 27, 2017 10:19 AM

Court: Victims board can't investigate judges

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

The state Supreme Court says a board that investigates violations of crime victims' rights can't take any action against judges.

The court ruled Tuesday that Eau Claire County Circuit Judge James Duvall properly dismissed a Crime Victims Rights Board complaint against Eau Claire County Circuit Judge William Gabler.

A sexual assault victim had complained to the board that Gabler's decision to delay sentencing her attacker in 2012 violated her right to a speedy disposition of the case. The board found Gabler was subject to its jurisdiction as a public employee and he violated the victim's rights.

Justice Rebecca Bradley wrote that no entity other than the judicial branch can reprimand or discipline judges.

A spokesman for the state Department of Justice, which represented the board, didn't immediately return a message.

