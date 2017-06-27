FILE - A Friday, June 23, 2017 file photo of German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, speaking during a media conference at an EU summit in Brussels. Merkel said Monday, June 26, 2017, that she doesn’t really do Twitter, but sometimes visits the site to check out what U.S. President Donald Trump has to say.
FILE - A Friday, June 23, 2017 file photo of German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, speaking during a media conference at an EU summit in Brussels. Merkel said Monday, June 26, 2017, that she doesn’t really do Twitter, but sometimes visits the site to check out what U.S. President Donald Trump has to say. Olivier Matthys, File AP Photo
FILE - A Friday, June 23, 2017 file photo of German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, speaking during a media conference at an EU summit in Brussels. Merkel said Monday, June 26, 2017, that she doesn’t really do Twitter, but sometimes visits the site to check out what U.S. President Donald Trump has to say. Olivier Matthys, File AP Photo

More Politics News

June 27, 2017 10:19 AM

Merkel ally becomes governor of most populous German state

The Associated Press
BERLIN

A senior member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative party has been elected governor of Germany's most populous state following an election last month that produced an unexpected center-right majority.

Armin Laschet, a liberal-minded deputy leader of Merkel's Christian Democrats, succeeds Hannelore Kraft of the center-left Social Democrats as governor of North Rhine-Westphalia.

The state legislature in Duesseldorf elected Laschet on Tuesday. The new governor's coalition with the pro-business Free Democrats has a one-seat majority.

North Rhine-Westphalia is a traditional center-left stronghold. Last month's result raised hopes among some conservatives of a center-right comeback in a national election Sept. 24, in which Merkel is seeking a fourth term.

The Christian Democrats and Free Democrats governed Germany together from 2009 to 2013, when voters ejected the latter from the national parliament.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
The verdict is in on the Senate health bill 1:36

The verdict is in on the Senate health bill
U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing 1:09

U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos