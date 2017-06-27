More Politics News

June 27, 2017 9:13 AM

Trump attacks media in flurry of early morning tweets

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is using the resignations of three CNN journalists involved in a retracted Russia-related story to rail against media credibility.

On Tuesday morning he tweeted, "Wow, CNN had to retract big story on 'Russia,' with 3 employees forced to resign. What about all the other phony stories they do? FAKE NEWS!"

He also wrote, "So they caught Fake News CNN cold, but what about NBC, CBS & ABC? What about the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost? They are all Fake News!"

The CNN story was about a supposed investigation into a pre-inaugural meeting between a Trump associate and the head of a Russian investment fund. The story was posted on the network's website Thursday and was removed, with all links disabled, Friday night. CNN accepted the journalists' resignations Monday.

