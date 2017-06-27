Temirlan Eskerkhanov, one of five defendants suspected of involvement in the killing of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, smiles in a glass enclosure cage during their trial in a Moscow military district court in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. A jury is expected to deliver its verdict in the trial of five Chechens charged in connection with the murder of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov who was shot dead on February 27, 2015.
June 27, 2017 8:36 AM

Jury to deliberate in Nemtsov murder case

The Associated Press
MOSCOW

A jury is expected to begin deliberating in the trial of five men accused of involvement in the murder of Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov.

Nemtsov, a top opponent of President Vladimir Putin, was shot late at night in 2015 as he was walking across a bridge just outside the Kremlin.

Among those on trial is the suspected triggerman, Zaur Dadayev, a former officer in the security forces of Chechnya's leader, Ramzan Kadyrov.

The brazen killing sent shockwaves through the Russian opposition. Nemtsov's allies have criticized the investigators for stopping short of studying a possible role of top Chechen officers and Kadyrov himself in the killing.

The judge began summarizing the trial to the jury Tuesday morning, and the jury is expected to begin deliberating later in the day.

