AP Explains: Who is Salahuddin, rebel named terrorist by US?

FILE - In this Sunday, July 24, 2016 file photo, top leader of Hizbul Mujahideen, Syed Salahuddin, center, joins hands the leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami, Sirajul Haq, left, Mian Aslam, during an anti-India rally in Islamabad, Pakistan. The State Department on Monday, June 26, 2017, imposed sanctions on Salahuddin, leader of the main rebel group that fights against Indian control in the divided Himalayan region of Kashmir. Anjum Naveed, File AP Photo