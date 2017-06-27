In this photo taken Friday, March 24, 2017, a former Labor Minister Aleksandar Vulin, right, stands behind Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, in Belgrade, Serbia. Serbia's future first woman and openly gay prime minister Ana Brnabic has proposed the staunchly pro-Russian official, and former Labor Minister Aleksandar Vulin as the defense minister, damping hopes in the west that her nomination signals the country's shift away from Moscow's influence.
In this photo taken Friday, March 24, 2017, a former Labor Minister Aleksandar Vulin, right, stands behind Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, in Belgrade, Serbia. Serbia's future first woman and openly gay prime minister Ana Brnabic has proposed the staunchly pro-Russian official, and former Labor Minister Aleksandar Vulin as the defense minister, damping hopes in the west that her nomination signals the country's shift away from Moscow's influence. Darko Vojinovic AP Photo
In this photo taken Friday, March 24, 2017, a former Labor Minister Aleksandar Vulin, right, stands behind Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, in Belgrade, Serbia. Serbia's future first woman and openly gay prime minister Ana Brnabic has proposed the staunchly pro-Russian official, and former Labor Minister Aleksandar Vulin as the defense minister, damping hopes in the west that her nomination signals the country's shift away from Moscow's influence. Darko Vojinovic AP Photo

More Politics News

June 27, 2017 7:28 AM

Serbia's openly gay premier to head pro-Russian government

The Associated Press
BELGRADE, Serbia

Serbia's future prime minister has proposed a staunchly pro-Russian official as the defense minister, damping hopes in the West that her nomination signals a shift away from Moscow's influence.

State TV says Prime Minister-designate Ana Brnabic on Tuesday proposed a list of cabinet ministers for adoption by parliament. It includes Aleksandar Vulin, a former labor minister, to head the defense ministry.

Her list also includes several other openly pro-Russian and anti-Western officials.

When Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic earlier this month nominated the U.S.- and U.K.-educated Brnabic to succeed him as prime minister, it was seen as his attempt to calm Western concerns that Serbia was getting too close to Russia.

Brnabic, who would be Serbia's first female and openly gay government leader, is expected to take office this week.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
The verdict is in on the Senate health bill 1:36

The verdict is in on the Senate health bill
U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing 1:09

U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos