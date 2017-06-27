More Politics News

June 27, 2017 7:03 AM

UN envoy: Up to Cyprus leaders to make most of peace summit

The Associated Press
NICOSIA, Cyprus

A United Nations envoy says Cyprus' rival leaders have to step up, take responsibility and make the best of a peace summit aiming at a breakthrough deal reunifying the ethnically divided island.

Espen Barth Eide told a news conference Tuesday that both sides have rejected a U.N. document intended to steer talks at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana.

In the absence of such a document, Eide said the onus is on the leaders to seize the "best chance" at solving the decades-old problem.

The summit, which gets underway Wednesday, will concentrate on how security will be handled if there is a deal on reunifying the island as a federation. Other key, unresolved issues will be discussed concurrently.

