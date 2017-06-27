More Politics News

June 27, 2017 6:55 AM

NYPD releases footage of 2 suspects wanted in shooting death

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

The New York Police Department has released footage of the two men wanted for fatally shooting a man pumping fuel at a gas station in Brooklyn two weeks ago.

Police say 46-year-old Keith Vereen was shot in the chest on June 17 in the Crown Heights neighborhood. Vereen was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the suspected shooter was captured on surveillance video at the gas station, wearing a black hoodie with a cigarette dangling from his mouth.

The second assailant was pictured running away from the gas station in a red T-shirt and black pants. Both men got into a silver Infiniti vehicle and fled.

Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact them.

