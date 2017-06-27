More Politics News

June 27, 2017 6:32 AM

Greenwood officials dropping tax breaks for Monsanto project

The Associated Press
GREENWOOD, Ind.

Agribusiness giant Monsanto is considering whether to go ahead with a planned seed-processing and distribution facility after the mayor of an Indianapolis suburb dropped his support of giving property tax breaks toward the project.

The decision comes just weeks after Monsanto submitted plans to spend almost $29 million on the facility in a Greenwood industrial park.

Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers tells the (Franklin) Daily Journal (http://bit.ly/2sJho1C ) he decided to withdraw the tax break request after he and other city officials received numerous messages from residents opposed to the project.

The St. Louis-based company had sought $1.6 million in tax breaks over 10 years on research, manufacturing and other equipment.

Monsanto spokeswoman Christi Dixon tells The Associated Press the company is exploring its options for leasing a warehouse in the area.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
The verdict is in on the Senate health bill 1:36

The verdict is in on the Senate health bill
U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing 1:09

U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos