June 27, 2017 6:18 AM

Yale sues Connecticut over gender-neutral restrooms

The Associated Press
NEW HAVEN, Conn.

Yale University is suing Connecticut over its plan to turn single-user restrooms into gender-neutral bathrooms at its law school.

The New Haven Register reports (http://bit.ly/2sL2QyH ) the state building inspector's office previously denied the school's request for an exemption from the state building code that requiring that a certain number of bathrooms in every building be assigned by gender.

Yale argues that removing gender-specific signs would increase the number of bathrooms open to either gender. Many students at the law school agree with the university, with some complaining that many of the existing gender-neutral restrooms are inconveniently located.

The school says amending state law would "prevent discrimination on the basis of gender identity."

