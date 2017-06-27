More Politics News

June 27, 2017 5:35 AM

Ohio sheriff issues safety warning against MS-13 gang

The Associated Press
WAVERLY, Ohio

An Ohio sheriff has issued a safety alert after receiving several reports of gang members planning on "taking out" snitches and spreading heroin doses intended to cause overdoses.

Sheriff Charles Reader says in the alert sent Monday that members of the international criminal gang MS-13 are planning on coming into Pike County this weekend.

Reader says the gang plans to spread "hotshots" of laced heroin that could lead to "an extremely large amount" of overdoses in the county and surrounding areas.

Reader says the information about the gang's plans was gathered during recent drug-related investigations.

