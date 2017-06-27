Rhode Island senator suspended from day job

Officials say a Rhode Island senator has been temporarily suspended from her day job with the city of Providence.
A city spokesman says Democratic Sen. Ana Quezada is serving a five-day suspension from her position as a renewal inspector for the Providence Department of Inspections and Standards.
The spokesman did not say why the suspension was imposed, however WPRI-TV reports Quezada released a statement Monday saying her suspension was the result of her "vigorous defense" of a colleague in the municipal employees union.
Quezada says in the statement she has served as a steward for Local 1033 for the past 10 years. She says she has never had an issue with "the performance of my duties or my conduct."
The union's business manager did not respond to requests for comment.
