June 27, 2017 5:22 AM

China hits back at US on human trafficking downgrade

The Associated Press
BEIJING

China has pre-emptively hit back at the United States for "speaking irresponsibly" ahead of an expected Trump administration move to declare China is among the world's worst human trafficking offenders.

Foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said Tuesday that China strongly opposes the U.S. using its domestic laws to attack another country's record, and maintained that the results of China's anti-human trafficking efforts are "obvious for everyone to see."

The U.S. State Department is expected to unveil later Tuesday a new human trafficking report that downgrades China to the lowest "Tier 3" category, which includes North Korea, Zimbabwe and Syria.

Tier 3 countries can be penalized with sanctions or barred from participating in U.S. cultural exchange programs, although the U.S. president has the authority to waive sanctions.

