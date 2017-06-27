South Carolina mayor hospitalized for stroke symptoms

The mayor of a South Carolina city remains hospitalized after showing symptoms of a stroke.
Greg Shore, Anderson County coroner and owner of Medshore Ambulance Service, tells local media that emergency medical technicians were called to Anderson Mayor Terence Roberts' home on Sunday morning for what was described as a heart attack.
EMTs, however, thought he was showing symptoms of a stroke. Roberts was taken to AnMed Health before being flown to a Greenville hospital.
Officials at Greenville Memorial Hospital said Monday that Roberts was in good condition. Roberts' daughter, Tera Roberts, said her father is resting comfortably and speaking with family members.
Terence Roberts has served as Anderson's mayor since 2006. He is the city's first black mayor.
