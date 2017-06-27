More Politics News

June 27, 2017 4:37 AM

New Mexico set to announce more record-breaking tourism

The Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez is expected next week to announce record-breaking tourism numbers for the southwestern state.

The Republican governor is scheduled to unveil the state's latest tourism figures on July 5 at the Albuquerque International Balloon Museum.

Last year, Martinez said around 700,000 more trips were taken in New Mexico in 2015.

Martinez said half a million more people visited New Mexico in 2014 than in 2013 and credited the state's New Mexico True campaign. That campaign features the state's famous outdoor locations and New Mexico celebrities.

New Mexico True advertisements have been spotted in airports around the country.

Martinez is scheduled this month to visit Ruidoso, Roswell and White Sands National Monument as part of her tour to announce tourism numbers.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
The verdict is in on the Senate health bill 1:36

The verdict is in on the Senate health bill
U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing 1:09

U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos