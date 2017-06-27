More Politics News

June 27, 2017 5:12 AM

Senior Ukrainian intelligence officer killed in car bombing

The Associated Press
MOSCOW

Ukrainian authorities say that a senior military intelligence officer has been killed in a car bomb in the country's capital.

Police said in a statement that the driver of a luxury car was killed instantly as the vehicle blew up at a Kiev intersection Tuesday morning. Photos released by Kiev police showed the mangled car in the middle of the road. Kiev police say that a passer-by was hospitalized with injuries.

The Defense Ministry later identified the victim as Col. Maxim Shapoval of the Chief Directorate of Ukrainian military intelligence. Ukrainian media reported that Shapoval was chief of military intelligence's special forces.

Police said they were treating the explosion as a terrorist attack.

