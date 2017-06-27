Questions raised about Liu Xiaobo's prison medical treatment

A statue of late paramount leader Mao Zedong looks over the complex of the China Medical University No. 1 Affiliated Hospital where imprisoned Chinese Nobel Peace Prize laureate and dissident Liu Xiaobo is believed to have been transferred to after being diagnosed with late-stage liver cancer in Shenyang in northeastern China's Liaoning province, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. The deteriorating health of China's best-known political prisoner was immediately met with dismay and anger by the country's beleaguered community of rights activists and lawyers, who called it a blow to the democracy movement. Chinese character at top right of building reads "Oncology Hospital." Mark Schiefelbein AP Photo