Bryce Howard, 15, of Everett, Wash., wears a Trump hat as he snaps a photo during a visit to the Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, June 26, 2017, where justices issued their final rulings for the term. The high court is letting a limited version of the Trump administration ban on travel from six mostly Muslim countries take effect, a victory for President Donald Trump in the biggest legal controversy of his young presidency. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo
June 27, 2017 3:47 AM

Ruling in travel ban leaves myriad questions unanswered

By ALICIA A. CALDWELL Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The Supreme Court's decision to partially reinstate President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban leaves the effort to keep some foreigners out of the country in a murky middle ground riddled with lingering questions and possibly more cumbersome litigation.

A full hearing on the issue is set for October. For now, the administration can bar travelers from six majority-Muslim countries if they can't show a "credible claim of a bona fide relationship" with someone or some entity in the country.

It's unclear what will ultimately constitute a "bona fide relationship" though the ruling suggested that an American job, school enrollment or a close relative could meet that threshold.

The fate of refugees, who often don't have relatives or jobs waiting for them in the U.S., also hangs in the balance.

