Ruling in travel ban leaves myriad questions unanswered

The Supreme Court's decision to partially reinstate President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban leaves the effort to keep some foreigners out of the country in a murky middle ground riddled with lingering questions and possibly more cumbersome litigation.
A full hearing on the issue is set for October. For now, the administration can bar travelers from six majority-Muslim countries if they can't show a "credible claim of a bona fide relationship" with someone or some entity in the country.
It's unclear what will ultimately constitute a "bona fide relationship" though the ruling suggested that an American job, school enrollment or a close relative could meet that threshold.
The fate of refugees, who often don't have relatives or jobs waiting for them in the U.S., also hangs in the balance.
