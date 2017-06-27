More Politics News

June 27, 2017 1:41 AM

Delaware lawmakers eye gender identity protections

The Associated Press
DOVER, Del.

Democratic lawmakers have introduced a resolution calling for Delaware's Department of Education to develop regulations with specific guidelines to prohibit discrimination based on gender identity or expression.

The resolution says state employment policies and guidelines mandate that government employees not be discriminated against based on gender identity or expression. That includes the right to be called by their preferred names and pronouns, treated with dignity and respect, and allowed to use bathroom facilities corresponding to their gender identity.

But the resolution, to be considered by a House committee Tuesday, says no such policies or guidelines exist with respect to public schools.

The resolution says regulations promulgated in states like California, Colorado and Illinois can serve as a guide for Delaware in developing similar regulations for transgender and gender non-conforming students.

