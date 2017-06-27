More Politics News

June 27, 2017 1:39 AM

Commission nominates 3 lawyers for vacant Kentucky judgeship

The Associated Press
FRANKFORT, Ky.

A panel has nominated three people for a vacant judgeship in Kentucky.

The Administrative Office of the Courts said the Judicial Nominating Commission announced the nominees Monday. The vacancy is in the 1st Division of the circuit court judgeship in Bourbon, Scott and Woodford counties.

The three nominees are attorneys Jeremy Michael Mattox, Damon Loyd Preston and Perry Thomas Ryan, all of Georgetown.

Mattox is in private practice in Georgetown, Preston is the state's deputy public advocate and Ryan is an assistant attorney general.

The vacancy was created when Judge Robert G. Johnson was appointed to the Court of Appeals earlier this year.

The commission chooses the nominees and submits them to the governor, who has 60 days to appoint a replacement.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
The verdict is in on the Senate health bill 1:36

The verdict is in on the Senate health bill
U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing 1:09

U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos