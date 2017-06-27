More Politics News

June 27, 2017 1:08 AM

Dominion wins approval for contested substation, power line

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

Virginia regulators have awarded approval to Dominion Energy for a hotly contested substation and powerline to provide electric service for an Amazon data center in Northern Virginia.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the State Corporation Commission gave the final approval last week.

The transmission line will run from Gainesville to Haymarket and many residents along its proposed path have been stridently against it, asking that Dominion's request be denied or that the line be buried underground. The commission has said it would be too expensive to bury the line.

