This June 5, 2017, photo shows World War II veteran Leonard Larkins at an event in Anchorage, Alaska, celebrating the 75th anniversary of construction of the Alaska Highway while someone holds an iconic photo of a black and white soldier shaking hands when the two sides building the road met in 1942. Larkins, of New Orleans, was among scores of segregated black soldiers who toiled in North America's harshest weather and terrain to help build a 1,500-mile highway across Alaska and Canada as a supply route during World War II.
This June 5, 2017, photo shows World War II veteran Leonard Larkins at an event in Anchorage, Alaska, celebrating the 75th anniversary of construction of the Alaska Highway while someone holds an iconic photo of a black and white soldier shaking hands when the two sides building the road met in 1942. Larkins, of New Orleans, was among scores of segregated black soldiers who toiled in North America's harshest weather and terrain to help build a 1,500-mile highway across Alaska and Canada as a supply route during World War II. Mark Thiessen AP Photo
This June 5, 2017, photo shows World War II veteran Leonard Larkins at an event in Anchorage, Alaska, celebrating the 75th anniversary of construction of the Alaska Highway while someone holds an iconic photo of a black and white soldier shaking hands when the two sides building the road met in 1942. Larkins, of New Orleans, was among scores of segregated black soldiers who toiled in North America's harshest weather and terrain to help build a 1,500-mile highway across Alaska and Canada as a supply route during World War II. Mark Thiessen AP Photo

More Politics News

June 27, 2017 12:58 AM

AP PHOTOS: Black soldiers toiled on Alaska's first land link

The Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska

Alaska is commemorating 75 years since nearly 4,000 segregated black soldiers toiled in harsh weather and terrain to help build a highway across the state and Canada.

The soldiers worked on the 1,500-mile (2,400-kilometer) highway during World War II, a contribution largely ignored for decades.

It took the soldiers working from the north just over eight months to meet up with white soldiers coming from the south to connect the two segments on Oct. 25, 1942. The route set the foundation for the only land link to Alaska.

State lawmakers voted this year to set aside each Oct. 25 to honor the black soldiers who worked on the Alaska Highway. The anniversary has gained attention this summer with multiple Alaska events.

Leonard Larkins of Louisiana was among the black soldiers who helped build the route. The 96-year-old applauds lawmakers for finally recognizing their role.

Lawmakers note the soldiers' work was a factor in the Army's integration in 1948.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
The verdict is in on the Senate health bill 1:36

The verdict is in on the Senate health bill
U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing 1:09

U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos