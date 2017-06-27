More Politics News

June 27, 2017 12:12 AM

Rhode Island Senate takes up $92B budget plan

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

A $9.2 billion budget plan for Rhode Island's upcoming fiscal year is moving to the state Senate after being approved last week by the state House of Representatives.

The Senate Finance Committee will take up the plan Tuesday, and could vote to send it to the full Senate later this week.

The proposal includes tax relief for car owners, a pilot program for tuition-free community college, and general government cuts and some one-time measures to close a $134 million shortfall.

The budget passed the House last week on a 64-11 party line vote, with Democrats supporting and Republicans opposing.

It needs Senate approval before it can move to the desk of Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo. The new fiscal year begins Saturday.

