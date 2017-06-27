Democrats enter 2018 races for Ohio treasurer, auditor

Two more Democrats in Ohio have launched campaigns for statewide office in 2018.
Former University of Cincinnati board chairman Rob Richardson Jr. has filed to run for state treasurer and former U.S. Rep. Zack Space has filed to run for state auditor.
Their decisions give Democrats at least one candidate for each of next year's open statewide races. The five sitting Republicans are all term-limited.
Richardson, a labor attorney, came in third in the Cincinnati mayor's race in May. That marked his first bid for elective office.
Space, of Dover, spent two terms representing the 18th Congressional District in southeast Ohio before being unseated by Republican Bob Gibbs in 2010. He now works as a lawyer at the Columbus law firm Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease.
Comments