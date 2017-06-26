More Politics News

June 26, 2017 9:56 PM

Man arrested on charges of prostitution, sex abuse of teen

The Associated Press
SALEM, Ore.

Police say a Salem man has been arrested on suspicion of online sexual corruption, compelling prostitution, sexual abuse and other charges involving a teenage girl.

Salem police say officers were doing a check of Orchard Heights Park early Monday when they came across a vehicle and made contact with 26-year-old Kyle Johnson.

Police say officers then found a 16-year-old girl in the vehicle.

Police say further investigation and interviews led to Johnson's arrest.

Police say Johnson first made contact with the girl on social media and continued to communicate with her, eventually setting up meetings and offering controlled substances and alcohol.

Investigators are concerned there could be additional victims.

Anyone who has had similar approaches, propositions or communications are asked to contact the Salem Police Department Tip Line at 503-588-8477.

