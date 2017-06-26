More Politics News

June 26, 2017 9:03 PM

Trump pushes 'energy week' and goal of exporting resources

By MATTHEW DALY Associated Press
WASHINGTON

U.S. exports of oil and natural gas are surging.

President Donald Trump says the U.S. is on the brink of becoming a net exporter of oil, gas and other resources.

The White House is launching its "energy week" with a series of events focused on jobs and boosting U.S. global influence. The events follow similar policy-themed weeks on infrastructure and jobs.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry says the Trump administration is confident officials can "pave the path toward U.S. energy dominance" by exporting oil, gas and coal to markets around the world. He also says the U.S. will promote nuclear energy and even renewables such as wind and solar power.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing 1:09

U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing
Injured Capitol Police officer throw first pitch at Congressional Women's Softball Game 0:56

Injured Capitol Police officer throw first pitch at Congressional Women's Softball Game

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos