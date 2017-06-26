More Politics News

June 26, 2017 8:40 PM

Mexico to file affidavit expressing concern over Texas law

The Associated Press
MEXICO CITY

The Mexican government says it will file a form of affidavit expressing its concern over Texas' "sanctuary cities" law, also known as SB4.

Mexico's affidavit is meant to help legal efforts by some police chiefs and immigrant-rights groups in Texas to stop the law from taking effect in September.

A federal judge in San Antonio is reviewing the constitutionality of the law, which allows police officers to question people about their immigration status during routine stops.

It also threatens police chiefs and elected officials with jail time and removal from office if they don't comply with federal immigration requests to detain immigrants in the country illegally.

Mexico's assistant secretary of foreign relations said Monday the affidavit will express Mexico's concerns that the law "further criminalizes the phenomenon of migration."

