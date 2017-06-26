The Latest: Hawaii attorney general claims partial victory

The Latest on Hawaii Attorney General Doug Chin reacting to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on President Donald Trump's travel ban (all times local):
1:30 p.m.
Hawaii Attorney General Doug Chin says it's premature to call the U.S. Supreme Court's decision allowing a limited version of the travel ban a victory for President Donald Trump.
The nation's highest court ruled Monday the ban may be enforced if visitors lack a connection with a person or entity in the United States.
Hawaii sued to stop the revised travel ban in March. Chin says the decision is a partial victory for Hawaii because it allows people such as university students and relatives of U.S. citizens to enter the country. He says he's not surprised the court found a compromise. The justices will hear full arguments on the case in October.
Chin says he believes in the president's power to protect national security but not when it discriminates against people because of their national origin or religion.
9:50 a.m.
Hawaii Attorney General Doug Chin says the important thing about the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on President Donald Trump's travel ban is that it won't go into effect for people with a "bona fide" connection to the United States.
Chin said Monday that means University of Hawaii students and family members of U.S. citizens may still enter the country.
Hawaii sued in March to stop the travel ban, arguing immigration shouldn't be restricted by religion or national origin.
The nation's highest court says it will allow a limited version of Trump's ban on travel from six mostly Muslim countries take effect. The ban can be enforced if visitors lack a "credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States."
