The Latest: New Georgia, South Carolina lawmakers sworn in

Representative-elect Karen Handel, R-Ga., right, kisses her husband Steve Handel before a ceremonial swearing-in on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, June 26, 2017. Handel, the Republican winner of the most expensive House race ever, is preparing to take her seat representing Atlanta's outskirts, along with a South Carolina Republican who claimed a narrower-than-expected victory to retain a strongly Republican seat. Carolyn Kaster AP Photo