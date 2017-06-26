More Politics News

June 26, 2017 7:13 PM

Idaho website hacked with pro-Islamic State message

The Associated Press
BOISE, Idaho

Idaho officials are currently working to restore a government website that was hacked with a message that claims to support the Islamic State terrorist group.

A page on Idaho State Treasurer Ron Crane's website was hacked Sunday that included the message: "I love the Islamic state."

Crane said Monday that evidence of the cyberattack is not obvious by visiting the government website. However, the hack has been confirmed internally and officials are investigating how the hackers were able to deface the website. No public, private or office-related data is believed to have been compromised.

The same message infiltrated government websites across the country Sunday, including the website for Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich and the website for Howard County, Maryland.

Earlier this year, Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter announced he had appointed 44-year-old Jeffrey Weak — a veteran U.S. Air Force information technology and cybersecurity office — as the state's first information security director to enforce statewide cybersecurity policies.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing 1:09

U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing
Injured Capitol Police officer throw first pitch at Congressional Women's Softball Game 0:56

Injured Capitol Police officer throw first pitch at Congressional Women's Softball Game

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos