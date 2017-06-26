FILE--In this July 28, 2016 file photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. and his wife Jane walk through downtown in Philadelphia during the final day of the Democratic National Convention. Sanders and his wife Jane O'Meara Sanders have hired lawyers in the face of federal investigations into the finances of the now-defunct Burlington College, which closed last year due, many feel, to debts incurred when Jane Sanders entered into an ill-advised real estate deal.
June 26, 2017 6:10 PM

Feds looking into Bernie Sanders, wife over real estate deal

By WILSON RING Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

A spokesman for the wife of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders says she has hired a lawyer as federal investigators examine a real estate deal involving a Vermont college she once ran.

Family spokesman Jeff Weaver managed Sanders' 2016 Democratic presidential campaign and tells The Associated Press that Jane O'Meara Sanders has retained an attorney to look out for her interests.

The news website VTDigger.com first reported federal investigators are taking a closer look at $10 million in financing she assembled for the now-defunct Burlington College.

Last week, Bernie Sanders called the probe "nonsense" in an interview with WCAX-TV and suggested it was politically motivated.

The complaint against Jane Sanders was filed by Brady Toensing, who was the Vermont campaign chairman for Donald Trump during his run for president as a Republican.

