June 26, 2017 6:04 PM

Analysis: Senate bill worse for Virginia's Medicaid program

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

An analysis of the Senate health care bill shows its changes to the way Medicaid is funded would cost Virginia's program at least $1.4 billion over seven years.

The Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services released the estimate Monday. It says the Senate bill would cost Virginia almost double what the House version would from 2020 to 2026.

The difference has to do with how cost increases are estimated.

Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe says the measure would "blow a hole in Virginia's budget." Some Republican lawmakers have also expressed concern about the Medicaid changes.

The Senate could vote this week. Then lawmakers will have to resolve the bills' differences.

DMAS initially estimated the House version would cost $1.8 billion but revised that to $708 million after it was amended.

