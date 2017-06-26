More Politics News

June 26, 2017 3:48 PM

Dems: budget row could affect Maine parks on holiday weekend

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine

Maine Democrats say they're concerned that the state's ongoing budget showdown could result in state parks being closed on one of the biggest weekends of the year.

The first weekend in July and the July 4th holiday are major tourism draws in Maine, where license plates say "Vacationland" and beaches, mountains and hiking trails beckon out-of-state residents.

But the Friday deadline to enact a budget is looming and Democrats and Republicans remain apart on education funding. Maine Senate Minority Leader Troy Jackson, an Allagash Democrat, says he's concerned "all the parks would be closed this weekend" if shutdown occurred.

Jackson says it's unlikely a budget deal will come up for a vote before Wednesday.

Republican Senate President Michael Thibodeau has expressed optimism, saying "we can see the finish line."

