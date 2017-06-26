FILE - In this March 10, 2014 file photo, Masterpiece Cakeshop owner Jack Phillips cracks eggs into a cake batter mixer inside his store in Lakewood, Colo. The Supreme Court is taking on a new clash between gay rights and religion in a case about a wedding cake for a same-sex couple in Colorado. The justices said Monday, June 26, 2017, they will consider whether a baker who objects to same-sex marriage on religious grounds can refuse to make a wedding cake for a gay couple.
June 26, 2017 3:07 PM

The Latest: Gay couple sees hope in Supreme Court cake case

The Associated Press
DENVER

The Latest on the U.S. Supreme Court taking up a case about whether bakers can discriminate against same-sex couples (all times local):

1:00 p.m.

A same-sex couple from Colorado that is headed to the highest court in the land says they're flabbergasted that a Facebook message they posted five years ago has become a potential landmark case about discrimination against gays and lesbians.

Charlie Craig and David Mullins say they were deeply hurt when a suburban Denver baker refused their request for a cake to mark their 2012 wedding. The couple had married in Massachusetts but wanted a reception in Colorado, which did not allow gay marriage at the time.

Mullins said Monday that he is pleased that his 2012 Facebook post turned into a legal challenge that could affect same-sex couples everywhere.

He said that gays and lesbians "deserve to receive equal service in places of public accommodation."

