June 26, 2017 3:01 PM

Lawmakers meet privately to draft compromise marijuana bill

The Associated Press
BOSTON

A six-member Massachusetts House and Senate conference committee has begun work behind closed doors trying to hammer out a compromise bill making changes to the recreational marijuana law.

The two chambers last week approved separate bills aimed at overhauling the voter-approved law legalizing the recreational use of marijuana in Massachusetts.

The six-member panel, made up of four Democrats and two Republicans, voted to kick out reporters as they were set to begin negotiations on a final compromise bill.

One member of the panel, Democratic House Majority Leader Ron Mariano, said lawmakers are facing an aggressive timetable to come up with a final bill.

The House bill made more extensive changes to the law compared to the Senate version, including raising the tax rate on marijuana from 12 to 28 percent.

