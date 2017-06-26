More Politics News

June 26, 2017 8:36 PM

Rhode Island House votes for highway surveillance system

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

The Rhode Island House of Representatives has passed legislation that would create a highway surveillance system to search for insurance scofflaws and fine them.

The Democratic-controlled House voted 48-17 to pass the bill, with Republicans and some Democrats voting against it. It now moves to the Senate.

The proposed license plate scanning system, which would be run by a private company, has raised concerns from civil liberties groups, police and state agencies.

The bill's sponsor, Democratic state Rep. Robert Jacquard, says data will be "erased within one minute" if there's no proof the car is uninsured.

Republican Minority Whip Blake Filippi says he's concerned about "setting up a surveillance system of this magnitude," citing George Orwell's book "1984" about oppressive surveillance, saying it should be "a warning, not a guidebook."

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing 1:09

U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing
Injured Capitol Police officer throw first pitch at Congressional Women's Softball Game 0:56

Injured Capitol Police officer throw first pitch at Congressional Women's Softball Game

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos