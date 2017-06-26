AP sources: US to say China among worst on human trafficking

FILE - In this June 21, 2017 file photo, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks at the State Department in Washington. The Trump administration is poised to declare China among the world’s worst offenders on human trafficking, U.S. officials said Monday, June 26, 2017, putting the world’s most populous country in the same category as North Korea, Zimbabwe and Syria, China’s downgrade is to be announced Tuesday, June 27, 2017, at the State Department when Tillerson unveils the annual Trafficking in Persons Report to Congress. Cliff Owen, File AP Photo