June 26, 2017 1:29 PM

Supreme Court asks for more info on Arizona licenses case

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday failed to make decision in the lawsuit involving Arizona's attempt to deny driver's licenses to young immigrants who are shielded from deportation through an Obama-era program.

The court instead asked the U.S. Solicitor General for more information regarding the lawsuit.

Arizona must provide driver's licenses to young immigrants who are part of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, a program that shields them from deportation and allows them to legally work for two-year periods. That's because of a ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Arizona is appealing that decision to the high court.

DACA recipients have been able to get licenses in Arizona since December 2014. The state is the only one who is still waging a legal battle over them.

