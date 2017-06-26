World Food Prize goes to African Development Bank president

This undated photo provided by The World Food Prize Foundation shows Akinwumi Adesina, the president of the African Development Bank. Akinwumi the son of a Nigerian farm laborer who rose out of poverty to earn graduate degrees in agricultural economics and spent his career improving the availability of seed, fertilizer and financing for African farmers is the winner of this year's World Food Prize. Adesina, was named this year's recipient Monday, June 26, 2017 in a ceremony at the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Washington. The World Food Prize Foundation via AP)