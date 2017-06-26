1 person dies after street sweeper hits SUV in Colorado

Law enforcement officers in Colorado say a street sweeper collided with a sport utility vehicle at an intersection northeast of Boulder, killing one person and injuring another.
Colorado State Patrol Trooper Nate Reid says the street sweeper was southbound on U.S. Highway 287 shortly after 6:15 a.m. Monday when investigators believe the driver ran a red light and collided with the SUV at the intersection with Mineral Road.
The collision killed a female passenger in the SUV and injured the man who was driving. Their names have not been released.
Reid says the 30-year-old driver of the street sweeper was not injured. No citations were immediately issued.
