June 26, 2017 11:34 AM

2 GOP lawmakers to take seats after special election wins

By ANDREW TAYLOR Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The Republican winner of the most expensive House race ever is scheduled to take her seat representing Atlanta's outskirts on Monday, along with a South Carolina Republican who claimed a narrower-than-expected victory to retain a strongly Republican seat.

Monday evening's swearing-in ceremony would return Republicans to full strength in the chamber at 241 seats after four special elections to replace lawmakers who left the House to join President Donald Trump's Cabinet.

Karen Handel won the closely watched Georgia election by a 52-48 margin last week after a lengthy campaign. Handel's opponent, first-time candidate Jon Ossoff, raised $23 million for the race and narrowly led in most polls.

Republican Ralph Norman, a staunch conservative, won a 3-point win last week in a far quieter South Carolina race.

