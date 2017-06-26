More Politics News

June 26, 2017 11:29 AM

Rhode Island lawmakers to vote on disarming domestic abusers

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Rhode Island state lawmakers are deciding this week whether to take guns away from people on domestic restraining orders.

The state House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on the bill Monday.

Anyone on a domestic protective order issued by a court after July 1 would have to surrender guns and wouldn't be able to get them back while the order is in effect.

The legislation would also impose a 6-year gun ban for anyone convicted of a violent crime, including misdemeanors including simple assault, cyberstalking and disorderly conduct when it involves force or threatened use of a weapon.

Gun rights groups have lobbied to halt the bill.

The state Senate could also vote on it this week as both legislative chambers are preparing to adjourn for the year.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing 1:09

U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing
Injured Capitol Police officer throw first pitch at Congressional Women's Softball Game 0:56

Injured Capitol Police officer throw first pitch at Congressional Women's Softball Game

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos