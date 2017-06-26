US lawyer: US entitled to seize Iran-tainted skyscraper

FILE - This May 30, 2017 file photo shows 650 5th Avenue in New York. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Lockard on Monday, June 26, 2017 urged a jury to conclude a charity must give up majority ownership the a Manhattan skyscraper, saying it is secretly controlled by Iran. Lockard told New York federal court jurors in closing arguments that testimony proves the Alavi Foundation violated sanctions imposed in 1995. Mary Altaffer, file AP Photo