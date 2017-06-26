More Politics News

June 26, 2017 10:31 AM

Rabbi, several others arrested in public benefits fraud case

By DAVID PORTER Associated Press
NEWARK, N.J.

Authorities say eight people including a New Jersey rabbi have been charged in a conspiracy to defraud Medicaid and other public assistance programs.

Court officials said Rabbi Zalmen Sorotzkin, his wife and another couple were to appear in court Monday afternoon.

A law enforcement official with knowledge of the case said that they face charges related to public assistance fraud. The official wasn't authorized to comment before an official announcement.

Sorotzkin runs Congregation Lutzk in Lakewood. No one answered the phone there Monday morning.

A separate federal criminal complaint charges two other married couples with conspiring to fraudulently obtain Medicaid, Section 8 housing benefits and food assistance benefits.

The complaint charges Yocheved and Shimon Nussbaum, and Mordechai and Rachel Sorotzkin with illegally underreporting their incomes so they could receive the benefits.

