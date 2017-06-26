Phoenix police shoot man who pointed rifle at officers

Phoenix say a 47-year-old man is dead after he was shot by police during a standoff in which he fired his rifle at a police helicopter and aimed it at officers.
Police said in a news release the suspect is Nicholas Johnston. He said police responded to a home on Sunday morning because Johnston had been drinking and that he had damaged property and was in an argument with his mother.
Police say they found Johnston holding a rifle in the front yard. They say he fired a round in the air and then pointed the rifle at a police helicopter and shot again.
Police say Johnston then pointed his weapon at officers, prompting one officer to fire two rounds. Johnston was pronounced dead on scene. No officers were injured.
Comments