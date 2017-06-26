AP Explains: Role of DUP, new partner in UK government

Democratic Unionist Party DUP) leader Arlene Foster, center, DUP Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds, left, and DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson make a statement to the media outside 10 Downing Street in central London, Monday June 26, 2017, after their meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, First Secretary of State Damian Green and Government Chief Whip Gavin Williamson. Arlene Foster says that she struck a deal with Theresa May's Conservatives to support her minority government.