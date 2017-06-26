More Politics News

June 26, 2017 8:48 AM

Ohio moves forward on consolidating Lake Erie algae efforts

By JOHN SEEWER Associated Press
TOLEDO, Ohio

Ohio's environmental regulators who pledged to drastically cut what's feeding the harmful algae in Lake Erie will consolidate oversight of the work to help make sure money is well spent and research isn't overlapping.

The proposal from Gov. John Kasich's (KAY'-siks) administration was approved by the Legislature last week. It will put the Ohio Lake Erie Commission in charge of seeing that the state reaches its goal of a 40 percent reduction of phosphorus going into western Lake Erie within the next 10 years.

Michigan and the Canadian province of Ontario have pledged to make the same reduction. Researchers say it will notably help improve water quality.

Environmental groups have expressed doubts about the effectiveness of voluntary efforts being encouraged to address algae blooms, which threaten drinking water and wildlife.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing 1:09

U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing
Injured Capitol Police officer throw first pitch at Congressional Women's Softball Game 0:56

Injured Capitol Police officer throw first pitch at Congressional Women's Softball Game

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos