June 26, 2017 8:33 AM

Authorities probe bomb found in Kansas field

The Associated Press
ALLEN, Kan.

Authorities in east-central Kansas' Lyon County are investigating a small bomb they say was found in a field.

The Lyon County Sheriff's Department tells the Emporia Gazette (http://bit.ly/2s8F15e ) that the improvised explosive device was found shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday near Allen by a person who was renting the field.

Sheriff's officials contacted a Fort Riley bomb squad, which responded to the scene and disabled the device.

A message left with the sheriff's department Monday was not immediately returned.

