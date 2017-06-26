More Politics News

June 26, 2017 8:29 AM

New US Rep. Ralph Norman being sworn into office Monday

The Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C.

New U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman is set to be sworn into office as South Carolina's newest member of Congress.

Staff members say Norman is to be sworn into office at 6 p.m. Monday.

Norman won a special election last week to fill the vacancy created when former 5th District U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney was chosen as the White House budget director.

Norman got about 51 percent of the vote against Democrat Archie Parnell in the special election.

Norman had resigned his seat in the South Carolina House to run for the post.

